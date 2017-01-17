Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Flash Physics: Sound can halt tsunamis, scientists to march on Washington, H0LiCOW measures Hubble constant

Physics World - 5 hours ago

Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics

Cosmic lenses support findings on accelerated universe expansion

Phys.org - Wed 25 Jan 17

The Hubble constant—the rate at which the Universe is expanding—is one of the fundamental quantities describing our Universe. A group of astronomers from the H0LiCOW collaboration, led by ...

The universe is expanding FASTER than expected, study says

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

New measurements of the Hubble Constant have revealed a discrepancy between the new number and other recent estimates, and researchers say 'new physics' could be at play.

The Universe Is Expanding Surprisingly Fast

Livescience - 5 hours ago

The universe really is expanding faster than scientists had thought, new research suggests.

In Photos: Universe's Expansion Revealed by Quasars & Cosmic Lenses

SPACE.com - 6 hours ago

On Jan. 26, 2017, astronomers announced that the universe is expanding faster than previously thought. See photos of the quasars seen by the Hubble Space Telescope that made the discovery possible.

New Measurements of the Universe Expanding Tell a Confusing Story

Gizmodo - 22 hours ago

Humans don’t know much about the universe, but we do know that most of the gravity holding it together—around 85 percent of it—comes from something we can’t see or touch called dark ...

New findings confirm cosmos expanding at faster rate than previously thought

UPI - 5 hours ago

Brooks HaysJan. 26 (UPI) -- The Hubble constant, the universe's rate of expansion, is greater than many scientists thought.

Cosmic lenses support finding on faster than expected expansion of the universe

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

By using galaxies as giant gravitational lenses, an international group of astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have made an independent measurement of how fast the universe ...

Astronomers Measure Universe Expansion, Get Hints of 'New Physics'

Newswise - 4 hours ago

Astronomers have just made a new measurement of the Hubble Constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding, and it doesn't quite line up with a different estimate of the same number. That ...

How fast is the universe expanding? Quasars provide an answer

Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

The H0LiCOW collaboration, a cosmology project led by EPFL and Max Planck Institute and regrouping several research organizations in the world has made a new measurement of the Hubble constant, ...

