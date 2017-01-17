A wasp horror story that makes you glad you're not an insect

A wasp horror story that makes you glad you're not an insectGizmag - 4 hours ago
Many gall wasps follow a peaceful path to adulthood, crafting themselves miniature crypts in oak tree branches where they bunker down before emerging in the spring. But a newly discovered ...
Insidious wasp gets ahead by tunneling through host's headPhys.org - 13 hours ago
Gall wasps may feel confident as they infest oak trees for shelter and sustenance, but their wasp enemy has an even more insidious agenda, according to Rice University scientists.Insidious wasp gets ahead by tunneling through host's head, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Insidious wasp gets ahead by tunneling through host's head, Eurekalert - 21 hours ago
Parasite turns wasp into zombie then drills through its headNewscientist - 21 hours ago
It’s Russian dolls of nature’s manipulators: a wasp that fools oak trees to make it a crypt to live in is in turn made to drill a route out of the crypt by another wasp
This parasitic wasp forces other parasitic wasps to do its dirty work, then eats themPopular Science - 4 hours ago
Animals It's parasitic wasps all the way down Wasp on wasp action has never been so un-sexy…
Diabolical Parasite Grows Inside Baby Wasps and Eats Their Brains to EscapeGizmodo - 5 hours ago
Scientists have discovered a parasitic insect with a reproductive strategy straight out of an Alien movie. Dubbed the “crypt-keeper wasp,” it infects a rival species with its young, which, ...
Parasite wasp manipulates another wasp species to work for it, then drills through the host’s headZME Science - 5 hours ago
#NatureIsMeta
Parasitic 'Crypt-Keeper' Wasp Eats Through Its Host's HeadDiscovery News - 6 hours ago
An insect named for the Egyptian god of evil waits for its host to dig an escape tunnel through a tree and then bores its way to freedom - right through the host.
Gall wasps makes host tunnel to freedom then eats it aliveDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
A group of scientists from Rice University in Texas discovered the strange behaviour and said it is a rare example of hypermanipulation, when a parasite is manipulated by another parasite. ...
'Crypt-Keeper Wasp' Turns Its Host into a Self-Sacrificing ZombieLivescience - 10 hours ago
If there were a horror movie set in the animal kingdom, a turquoise-green insect named the "crypt-keeper wasp" would likely play a starring role.
Parasitic Wasp Named After Egyptian God of DeathLaboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago
NewsThe crypt-keeper wasp victimizes another wasp, laying in its insides the larva that will eventually erupt as adults straight through the head of the host, scattering chunks of the exoskeleton ...
New species of parasitic wasp named after ancient god of evil Set shows wicked behaviorScience Blog - 8 hours ago
Being able to manipulate its host’s behavior while growing inside of it, a new species of parasitic wasp seems to have deservedly received the name of the ancient Egyptian god of evil ...New species of parasitic wasp named after ancient god of evil Set shows wicked behavior, Eurekalert - 16 hours ago