Can a Powerful New Quantum Computer Convince the Skeptics? MIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago D-Wave’s new device is its most advanced yet, but some researchers still question its value.

D-Wave upgrade: How scientists are using the world’s most controversial quantum computer Nature News - 9 hours ago Scepticism surrounds the ultimate potential of D-wave machines, but researchers are already finding uses for them.

Researchers simulate the design of new quantum bits for easier engineering of quantum computers Phys.org - 11 hours ago Quantum computers—a possible future technology that would revolutionize computing by harnessing the bizarre properties of quantum bits, or qubits. Qubits are the quantum analogue to the classical ...