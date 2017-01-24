Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Can a Powerful New Quantum Computer Convince the Skeptics?

MIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago

D-Wave’s new device is its most advanced yet, but some researchers still question its value.

D-Wave upgrade: How scientists are using the world’s most controversial quantum computer

Nature News - 9 hours ago

Scepticism surrounds the ultimate potential of D-wave machines, but researchers are already finding uses for them.

Researchers simulate the design of new quantum bits for easier engineering of quantum computers

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Quantum computers—a possible future technology that would revolutionize computing by harnessing the bizarre properties of quantum bits, or qubits. Qubits are the quantum analogue to the classical ...

D-Wave ups its quantum annealing game to 2000 qubits

TechCrunch - 8 hours ago

&nbsp;Universal quantum computers don&#8217;t exist, but that hasn&#8217;t stopped D-Wave from carving out its own place in the quantum computing market. Today, the 17-year-old company is ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer