Zuckerberg charity buys AI startup to battle disease

A charitable foundation backed by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife said Monday it has bought a Canadian artificial intelligence startup as part of a mission to eradicate disease.
Meta's AI can analyze insights across millions of papers, finding connections and patterns at scales and speeds impossible for humans to match unassisted, its makers claim.
The Facebook founder and his wife's philanthropic company aims to unleash Meta, an A.I.-powered search engine that is tailor-made for scientists, to accelerate research.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative just made its very first acquisition, agreeing to purchase Meta for an undisclosed sum.
In September, Facebook CEO and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan promised to spend a whopping $3 billion of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's extensive capital over the next 10 years, ...
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s $45 billion philanthropy organization is making its first acquisition in order to make it easier for scientists to search, read and tie together ...