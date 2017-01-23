Giant otters roamed world six million years ago Telegraph.co.uk Science - 1 hours ago

Fossil of an ancient giant otter is discovered in China Daily Mail - 2 hours ago The fossil was discovered by an international team of researchers, led by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, while in the Yunnan Province, southwest China.

Photos: Fearsome Ancient Otter Was As Large As a Wolf Livescience - 2 hours ago More than 6 million years ago, an otter the size of a wolf swam around the swamps of ancient southwestern China.