Light 'sonic boom' filmed in a single shot for first time

Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago

The camera system, which captures 100 billion frames per second, could be used to film electrical signals between brain cells. Angus Bezzina reports.

Superfast Camera Sees Shockwave From Light

IEEE Spectrum - Fri 20 Jan 17

System captures Mach cone from laser pulse

Custom High-Speed Camera Films 'Sonic Boom' of Light for the First Time 

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

Scientists have finally filmed what’s known as a “sonic boom” being created by light. But the breakthrough with the most immediate potential may be the camera itself.Read more...

Ultrafast Camera Captures 'Sonic Booms' of Light for First Time

Discovery News - 14 hours ago

The new technology used to make this discovery could one day allow scientists to image live activity in the brain.

Ultrafast cameras capture 'sonic booms' of light

Daily Mail - Fri 20 Jan 17

Scientists have captured the light scattering phenomenon of a particle traveling at supersonic speed. Called the Mach cone, it's like the sonic boom of an airplane moving faster than sound. ...

