Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

'Dear Angelica': A VR film that steps inside a painter's brain - CNET

CNET - 3 hours ago

At Sundance, Oculus Story Studio is one of several creative teams probing limits of storytelling in virtual reality. This test: How does it feel inside art?

'Dear Angelica': VR that steps inside a painter's brain - CNET, CNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago

'Dear Angelica' from Oculus shows the power of VR illustration

Engadget - 5 hours ago

Illustration is an unusual choice for a virtual reality experience. After all, when you can build and render fully-realized 3D worlds, relying on drawings alone almost feels like a ...

With Dear Angelica, Oculus Story Studio stops making VR demos and starts making art

The Verge - 5 hours ago

Jessica’s mother was dying. She’d been a larger-than-life figure while Jessica was growing up, an actress whose silver screen antics had filled her daughter’s childhood with ...

With ‘Dear Angelica,’ Oculus finds a story worthy of the VR medium

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

&nbsp;In court this week, defending the origin of the company he took such a huge bet on years ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg divulged some of his deeper motivations for pursuing a VR future ...

This Gorgeous New VR Film From Oculus Lets You Explore Lucid Dreamlike Memories

Fastcompany Tech - 4 hours ago

With VR struggling to become mainstream, Dear Angelica needed to showcase the best of the Oculus platform. It succeeded tremendously. With VR struggling to become mainstream, ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer