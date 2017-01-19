Style Transfer Makes A Movie iProgrammer - 14 hours ago It is only a few months ago that neural network based style transfer was the latest thing. Now we have a short and serious movie which contains sections that were generated by style transfer. ...

Kristen Stewart Co-Authored Research Paper About Artificial Intelligence Gizmodo - Sat 21 Jan 17 Kristen Stewart is quickly becoming one of my favorite people. She’s gone from Twilight to indie darling, picking some amazing films that show us she has way more talent than Bella Swan gave ...

Kristen Stewart co-wrote a paper on machine learning Engadget - Fri 20 Jan 17 Kristen Stewart, best known for her role as Bella in the Twilight saga, has co-authored a paper on machine learning. It details her use of a technique known as 'style transfers' ...

Kristen Stewart has co-authored a paper on artificial intelligence The Verge - Fri 20 Jan 17 Here’s a sentence you don’t get to read everyday: Kristen Stewart has surprised the artificial intelligence community by publishing a paper on machine learning. The Twilight actress ...