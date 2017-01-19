Style Transfer Makes A Movie

Style Transfer Makes A MovieiProgrammer - 14 hours ago
It is only a few months ago that neural network based style transfer was the latest thing. Now we have a short and serious movie which contains sections that were generated by style transfer. ...
Kristen Stewart is quickly becoming one of my favorite people. She’s gone from Twilight to indie darling, picking some amazing films that show us she has way more talent than Bella Swan gave ...
Kristen Stewart, best known for her role as Bella in the Twilight saga, has co-authored a paper on machine learning. It details her use of a technique known as 'style transfers' ...
Here’s a sentence you don’t get to read everyday: Kristen Stewart has surprised the artificial intelligence community by publishing a paper on machine learning. The Twilight actress ...
Hollywood and the academic artificial intelligence community have an interesting relationship, to say the least. Many people interested in the field, myself included, love science fiction, ...