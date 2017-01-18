Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Primates facing 'extinction crisis'

BBC News - 2 hours ago

Primates are facing an extinction crisis, according to researchers who have found that 60% of species are under threat.

Majority of primate species may vanish in next 25 to 50 years

Newscientist - 2 hours ago

The latest review of primate survival prospects shows that habitat loss from farming and human expansion is putting our closest evolutionary relatives at risk

Scientists Warn of ‘Eleventh Hour’ for Many Primate Species

TIME - 2 hours ago

"We have one last opportunity to greatly reduce or even eliminate the human threats to primates and their habitats"

Survival of many of the world's nonhuman primates is in doubt, experts report

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

A report in the journal Science Advances details the grim realities facing a majority of the nonhuman primates in the world - the apes, monkeys, tarsiers, lemurs and lorises inhabiting ever-shrinking ...

Over half of world's primate species may go extinct

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign said that for most of the world's 504 primate species, it is now the 11th hour on Earth.

Primates will go extinct soon if we don’t take conservation more seriously

The Verge - 2 hours ago

We’re going to see mass primate extinction in the next few decades if we don’t take conservation efforts more seriously now, say researchers who conducted the most comprehensive ...

The Survival of Primates Is in Doubt

Discovery News - 2 hours ago

The most comprehensive review of primate populations ever conducted finds 60 percent of our closest biological relatives are threatened with extinction.

Over half of world’s apes and monkeys in danger of extinction

USA today - 2 hours ago

About 60% of Earth’s primate species are now threatened with extinction and about 75% have declining populations, according to a study published Wednesday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

World's primates facing extinction crisis, new report says

AP - 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new study says gorillas, monkeys, lemurs and other primates are in danger of becoming extinct....

Global threat to primates concerns us all

AlphaGalileo - 2 hours ago

Worldwide, around 60 per cent of the 500 known primate species are threatened with extinction. Primates live in tropical and subtropical areas and are mainly found in regions of Africa, South ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer