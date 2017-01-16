No defect found in Tesla ‘Autopilot’ system used in deadly Florida crash The Washington Post - 13 hours ago But federal investigators highlighted the challenges of semiautonomous driving.

After fatal Tesla crash probe, US regulators conclude there’s no need for recall Arstechnica - 14 hours ago NHTSA finds “crash rate dropped by almost 40 percent after Autosteer installation.”

Tesla knew drivers were going to turn on Autopilot and then stop paying attention The Verge - 16 hours ago Tesla knew its customers were likely going to misuse its semi-autonomous Autopilot system, and tested all the ways that could happen, according to a government report released today ...

Tesla’s crash rate dropped 40 percent after Autopilot was installed, Feds say The Verge - 16 hours ago Tesla’s crash rate dropped 40 percent after the electric carmaker installed its semi-autonomous Autopilot software, government regulators reported today. The National Highway Traffic ...

NHTSA’s full final investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot shows 40% crash rate reduction TechCrunch - 16 hours ago The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released its full findings following the investigation into last year’s fatal crash involving a driver’s use of ...

Autopilot update rolls out to all Teslas with HW2 hardware Engadget - Tue 17 Jan 17 Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot update has rolled out to all its HW2 vehicles, company chief Elon Musk has announced on Twitter. HW2 is what the automaker calls its second-generation ...

Autopilot for Tesla HW2 vehicles rolling out now to all compatible cars TechCrunch - Mon 16 Jan 17 Tesla has begun deploying the Autopilot update for HW2 vehicles (those with updated sensor and computing hardware designed to eventually provide full self-driving capabilities). All Tesla ...