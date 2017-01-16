Swedish ambulances will soon be playing a special request Gizmag - 5 hours ago While it may be nice to have a car that's well-insulated against traffic noise and that has a good stereo, those qualities can be detrimental when it comes to hearing the sirens of emergency ...

In The Future Ambulances Can Interrupt Your Car Radio To Issue Warnings Ubergizmo - 2 hours ago The sirens on ambulances and emergency vehicles are designed to be loud so that drivers who are far away can hear it and get ready to move out of the way. However sometimes some drivers love ...

Swedish ambulances will soon be able to alert vehicles of their approach by interrupting your music Techspot - 3 hours ago Listening to loud music in your vehicle can do more than simply cause damage to your ears. Indeed, it also immobilizes one of your five key senses and makes you somewhat oblivious to your surroundings. ...