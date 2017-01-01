Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Venus wave may be Solar System's biggest

BBC News - 40 minutes ago

A giant wave in the atmosphere of Venus may be the biggest of its kind in the Solar System.

[In Depth] Jilted again, Venus scientists pine for their neglected planet

Science Now - Thu 12 Jan 17

A probe from NASA has not targeted Venus, Earth's closest neighbor in solar system, since the early 1990s, although missions to Mars continue to pile up. Scientists had thought it likely that ...

A Japanese spacecraft has spotted a massive gravity wave in Venus’ atmosphere

The Verge - 1 hours ago

The Japanese probe Akatsuki has observed a massive gravity wave in the atmosphere of Venus. This is not the first time such a wave was observed on the Solar System’s second planet, ...

Giant gravity wave is spotted on Venus

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Researchers from the Rikkyo University in Tokyo studied the mysterious bow-shaped stationary patch, after it was spotted in December 2015.

An Enormous Atmospheric Anomaly Has Been Spotted On Venus

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

Using the Akatsuki spacecraft, Japanese scientists have detected a large, bow-shaped anomaly in the upper atmosphere of Venus. Strangely, the 6,200-mile-long structure is refusing to budge ...

Gravity Waves Might Be Lighting Up Venus’ Atmosphere

Wired Science - 4 hours ago

Nothing else about the planet's atmosphere makes sense, so sure, why not? The post Gravity Waves Might Be Lighting Up Venus' Atmosphere appeared first on WIRED.

