PBS' new kids' channel lets you flip between streams and games

Engadget - 4 hours ago

When you give kids digital educational content, you&#039;re frequently forced to choose between passive viewing and games. Why can&#039;t you offer both? PBS wants to give it a try. ...

PBS Kids, with a new channel, turns to tech old and new - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 9 hours ago

For a free, 24/7 kids' channel, PBS experiments with cutting-edge interactivity, but it also relies on a TV tech as retro as it gets: broadcast airwaves.

