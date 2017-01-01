First ever video of an elusive new ruby seadragon filmed in wild Newscientist - 14 hours ago The rare and unusual spiny fish, recognised as a new species in 2015, was previously only known from four museum specimens

Researchers capture first glimpse of ruby seadragons in the wild Phys.org - 14 hours ago In hopes of getting a rare glimpse of the newly discovered third species of seadragon, researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and the Western ...

This Is the First Footage Ever Captured of the Ruby Seadragon in the Wild Gizmodo - 14 minutes ago It’s dark and a bit grainy, but marine biologists working off the coast of western Australia have finally captured footage of a ruby seadragon in its natural habitat. Up until 2015, scientists ...

Elusive ruby dragon seen alive for the first time ZME Science - 3 hours ago There's a hidden biodiversity in the sea.

The mysterious ruby seadragon is spotted in real life for the first time Daily Mail - 5 hours ago The rare species, that was discovered in 2015 from museum collections, was caught on camera by marine biologists from Scripps Oceanography in San Diego off the south coast of Western Australia. ...

Rare Ruby Seadragon Caught on Video for First Time National Geographic - 9 hours ago