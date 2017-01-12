Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Molecules tied into beautiful ‘octofoil’ knot for first time

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

The most complex molecular knot ever tied is just 20 nanometres long, and might be used to make innovative new materials

New molecular knot is most complex yet

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

The knot is woven from 192 atoms of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen and forms a triple braid with eight crossing points.

Manchester scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Scientists at The University of Manchester have produced the most tightly knotted physical structure ever known - a scientific achievement which has the potential to create a new generation ...

Braiding a molecular knot

CandEN - 3 hours ago

Chemists up the complexity of these tangled structures by weaving three strands together instead of just two

Braided molecules help scientists tie the knot

Chemistry World - 3 hours ago

A complex molecular knot with eight crossing points has been made

Knotty but nice: scientists tie tightest knot ever from string of atoms

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 3 hours ago

The world's tightest knot could yield new building materials

UPI - 45 minutes ago

Brooks HaysMANCHESTER, England, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Scientists from the University of Manchester have tied the world's tightest knot using molecular strands.

Scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Scientists have produced the most tightly knotted physical structure ever known -- a scientific achievement which has the potential to create a new generation of advanced materials.

