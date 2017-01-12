Molecules tied into beautiful ‘octofoil’ knot for first time

Molecules tied into beautiful ‘octofoil’ knot for first timeNewscientist - 3 hours ago
The most complex molecular knot ever tied is just 20 nanometres long, and might be used to make innovative new materials
The knot is woven from 192 atoms of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen and forms a triple braid with eight crossing points.
Scientists at The University of Manchester have produced the most tightly knotted physical structure ever known - a scientific achievement which has the potential to create a new generation ...
Brooks HaysMANCHESTER, England, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Scientists from the University of Manchester have tied the world's tightest knot using molecular strands.
