Baboons recorded making key sounds found in human speech

Baboon vocalizations contain five vowel-like sounds comparable to those of human speech Phys.org - Wed 11 Jan 17 An acoustical analysis of the grunts, barks, wahoos, copulation calls, and yaks from baboons shows that, like people who use several vowels during speech, these nonhuman primates make five distinct ... Baboon vocalizations contain five vowel-like sounds comparable to those of human speech, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago



Vowel sounds made by baboons show that the roots of human speech may go back 25 million years L.A. Times - 18 hours ago Listen closely to those baboon calls — they may tell you a thing or two about human speech. Scientists who studied baboons’ wahoos, yaks, barks and other vocalizations have found evidence ...

Baboons make five vowel-like sounds just like humans: Discovery could mean the origin of speech is much older than first thought Daily Mail - Wed 11 Jan 17 Researchers from Grenoble Alpes University in France, and colleagues, studied 1,335 spontaneous sounds produced by 15 male and female Guinea baboons.

Baboons have been able to make ‘vowel sounds’ for millions of years RedOrbit - 2 hours ago For the first time, researchers have demonstrated that non-human primates possess a tongue and a larynx that enables them to produce a series of vowel-like sounds similar to humans, indicating ...

Baboons produce vocalizations comparable to vowels ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago Baboons produce vocalizations comparable to vowels. This has been demonstrated using acoustic analyses of vocalizations coupled with an anatomical study of the tongue muscles and the modeling ...

Les babouins produisent des vocalisations comparables aux voyelles AlphaGalileo - 5 hours ago Les babouins produisent des vocalisations comparables aux voyelles. C’est ce qu’ont mis en évidence des chercheurs du Gipsa-Lab (CNRS/Grenoble INP/Université de Grenoble Alpes), du Laboratoire ...

