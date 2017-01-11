Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
This Newly-Discovered Primate Species Was Named After Luke Skywalker From Star Wars

TIME - 7 hours ago

Researchers say around 200 of the species live in China

Scientists claim new gibbon species—name it Skywalker

Phys.org - Wed 11 Jan 17

Researchers in China claim they have identified a new species of gibbon in the remote forests along its border with Burma—and have named it after Star Wars character Luke Skywalker.

Scientists claim new gibbon species, name it Skywalker, FOXNews - Wed 11 Jan 17

'Star Wars gibbon' is new primate species

BBC News - Wed 11 Jan 17

A gibbon living in the tropical forests of China is a new species of primate, scientists say.

'Star Wars gibbon' is new primate species, BBC News - Wed 11 Jan 17

New 'Skywalker' Gibbon Named for 'Star Wars' Hero

Livescience - 4 hours ago

May the force be with this new 'Skywalker' gibbon species, which scientists say is endangered.

'Star Wars Gibbon' Is Discovered, Expanding Our Family Tree

Discovery News - 8 hours ago

A new gibbon has just been discovered and has been nicknamed "Skywalker" for its impressive athletic abilities.

New Species of Primate Is Named After ‘Star Wars’

National Geographic - 13 hours ago

'Star Wars gibbon' is named a new primate species after being found in China

Daily Mail - Wed 11 Jan 17

The discovery was made by Dr Samuel Turvey at the Zoological Society of London and Professor Fan Pengfei from from Sun Yat-sen University in China who spent 5 years watching the gibbons. ...

Star Wars star gets a little excited about namesake gibbon - CNET

CNET Crave - 20 hours ago

Newly discovered primate earns "Skywalker" name for the way it soars through trees -- and because the scientists were Star Wars fans.

Meet the new “Skywalker” gibbon

Mongabay.com - 23 hours ago

The force is with a new species of gibbon discovered in Southeast Asia.

