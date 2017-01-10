This Bumble Bee Species Is in Danger of Disappearing Forever TIME - 2 hours ago The rusty patched bumble bee could go extinct

Rusty patched bumblebee declared endangered Phys.org - Tue 10 Jan 17 The rusty patched bumblebee has become the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be declared endangered after suffering a dramatic population decline over the past 20 years, federal officials ...

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Declared Endangered Livescience - 26 minutes ago The rusty patched bumblebee is the first bumblebee species listed as endangered in the United States.

This bumblebee is the first to become endangered—but it won't be the last Popular Science - 4 hours ago Animals The rusty patched bumblebee joins the red list Just a few decades ago, the rusty patched bumblebee pollinated crops and wildflowers in 28 states. Now, as of Tuesday, ...

For the First Time, the US Has Declared a Bumble Bee Endangered Discovery News - 6 hours ago The rusty patched bumble bee's population has plummeted 87 percent, and the insect will now be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Bumblebee becomes the first endangered bee in continental US ZME Science - 7 hours ago For the first time in history, a bee in continental US has been listed as endangered.

First Bumblebee Declared Endangered in U.S. National Geographic - 10 hours ago

After Population Plunge, Once Common Bumble Bee Officially Listed as Endangered Gizmodo - 18 hours ago The noble and rare rusty-patched bumble bee is officially endangered. A once common bee that inhabited 28 states, the rusty-patched bumble has become the first bee from the continental United ...

Rusty patched bumblebee declared endangered Daily Mail - 23 hours ago The rusty patched bumblebee has become the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be declared endangered after suffering a dramatic population decline over the past 20 years.

U.S. lists first bumble bee species as endangered Reuters - 23 hours ago (Reuters) - The rusty patched bumble bee, a prized but vanishing pollinator once familiar to much of North America, was listed on Tuesday as an endangered species, becoming the first wild bee ...

Bumblebee listed as endangered species for first time USA today - Tue 10 Jan 17 A bumblebee is now on the endangered species list for the first time in a "race against extinction," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday.

The rusty-patched Midwestern bumblebee is now endangered The Verge - Tue 10 Jan 17 The rusty-patched bumble bee is native to the Midwest and East Coast, but has disappeared from 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years. And so, for the first time, a bee that ...

Bumblebees make US endangered-species list for first time - CNET CNET Crave - 4 hours ago In buzzworthy news, the US Fish and Wildlife Service now protects the rusty patched bumblebee.