Inspired by a whirligig toy, bioengineers develop a 20-cent, hand-powered blood centrifuge TechXplore - 2 hours ago Here's how to build a whirligig: Thread a loop of twine through two holes in a button. Grab the loop ends, then rhythmically pull. As the twine coils and uncoils, the button spins at a dizzying ...

Spinning toy reinvented as low-tech centrifuge Nature News - 8 hours ago Hand-powered device can process blood samples and separate out parasites such as those that cause malaria.

This Human-Powered Paper Centrifuge Is Pure Genius Gizmodo - 9 hours ago Inspired by an ancient toy, researchers from Stanford University have developed an ingenious hand-spun paper centrifuge. Incredibly, the device costs just 20 cents—and it can be used to detect ...