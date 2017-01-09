A 100-Drone Swarm, Dropped From Jets, Plans Its Own Moves MIT Technology Review - 2 hours ago Once launched, the swarm can decide for itself how best to execute a mission.

Pentagon successfully tests micro-drone swarm Phys.org - 9 hours ago The Pentagon may soon be unleashing a 21st-century version of locusts on its adversaries after officials on Monday said it had successfully tested a swarm of 103 micro-drones.

Defense Dept. demos one of the world's largest drone swarms The Washington Post - 21 hours ago The Department of Defense and Naval Air Systems Command successfully demonstrated a micro-drone swarm at China Lake, California. The test consisted of 103 Perdix drones which demonstrated collective ...

Watch Fighter Jets Poop a Swarm of Tiny, Screaming Drones Gizmodo - 2 hours ago On Tuesday, the Department of Defense published video of fighter jets releasing a swarm of Perdrix drones during a military exercise in October. The entire operation likely cost millions of ...

US Military Unleashes Swarm of Micro Drones Over California Discovery News - 4 hours ago In a test flight, a swarm of 103 Perdix micro-drones demonstrated collective decision-making, adaptive formation flying and self-healing maneuvers.

Pentagon tests world's largest hive-mind-controlled drone swarm that can launch attacks Daily Mail - 4 hours ago The test of the world's largest micro-drone swarm in California in October included 103 Perdix micro-drones measuring around six inches (16 centimeters) launched from three fighter jets. ...