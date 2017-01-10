Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Hardware tuneup to prime Very Large Telescope for Alpha Centauri exploration

Gizmag - 59 minutes ago

With loads of cash and access to some of the world's premier space observatories, the Breakthrough Initiatives program plans to examine up to a million stars in its search for extraterrestrial ...

VLT to search for planets in Alpha Centauri system

Phys.org - Mon 9 Jan 17

ESO has signed an agreement with the Breakthrough Initiatives to adapt the Very Large Telescope instrumentation in Chile to conduct a search for planets in the nearby star system Alpha Centauri. ...

VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System, Astrobiology Magazine - 2 hours ago
VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System, SpaceDaily - 15 hours ago
VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System - ESO Signs Agreement with Breakthrough Initiatives, AlphaGalileo - Mon 9 Jan 17

ESO will upgrade its Very Large Telescope to hunt for exoplanets

Engadget - 4 hours ago

The European Southern Observatory&#039;s Very Large Telescope is getting an upgrade. ESO signed an agreement with Breakthrough Initiatives, a program created to search for extraterrestrial ...

A telescope in Chile will get an upgrade so it can look for planets around Alpha Centauri

The Verge - 5 hours ago

The European Southern Observatory — an international research organization that champions ground-based astronomy — plans to turn one of its giant telescopes into an even more ...

Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner and Stephen Hawking to look for alien life

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Working with the European Southern Observatory, three of the most powerful men in the world will upgrade the Very Large Telescope in Chile to look for potentially habitable planets in Alpha ...

Breakthrough Starshot to fund planet-hunting hardware for telescope

Arstechnica - 19 hours ago

Group to fund planet imaging as a first step towards sending hardware to visit.

Breakthrough Starshot Enlists Giant Telescope to Seek Planets at Alpha Centauri

SPACE.com - 20 hours ago

Breakthrough Initiatives, a private organization that's dedicated to looking for life elsewhere in the universe, has enlisted the help of a massive telescope in Chile to search for planets around ...

Upgraded VLT to hunt for 'habitable' exoplanets

optics.org - 2 hours ago

Private backer Breakthrough Initiatives to pay for new mid-infrared adaptive optics capability.

ESO and the Breakthrough Initiatives team up to search for extrasolar planets next door

Astronomy.com - 24 hours ago

A new partnership will increase the sensitivity of the VLT so it can look more closely at the Sun&rsquo;s closest stellar neighbors, paving the way for a potential future flyby.

