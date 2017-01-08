Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month Phys.org - 1 hours ago Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in California and Arizona later this month. Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month, AP - 12 hours ago



Google's Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month Daily Mail - 3 hours ago Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in California and Arizona later this month. The minivans are Chrysler Pacifica hybrids. ...

Waymo built a full sensor suite for its self-driving minivans Engadget - 9 hours ago Last month, Google's newly-renamed self-driving division Waymo unveiled its newest test model, the Chrysler Pacifica. Today, during the North American Auto Show's Automobili-D ...

Waymo Slashes Self-Driving Sensor Costs By 90 Percent, Minivan Fleet Pounds Pavement This Month HotHardware - 12 hours ago Late last year, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) spun off its self-driving car division into a new company: Waymo. As the year came to a close, we learned more details about its self-driving ...

Waymo shows autonomous Chrysler in Detroit, touts new in-house sensors - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 12 hours ago Google's self-driving car dramatically sharpens its focus and lowers costs with new sensor suite.

Google's Waymo CEO unveils self-driving Pacificas USA today - 12 hours ago 100 FCA minvans will add autonomous testing power to Waymo's pioneering efforts.

Waymo reveals completely homegrown sensor suite for Pacifica autonomous test car TechCrunch - 13 hours ago Waymo CEO John Krafcik is delivering the keynote address at the North American Auto Show’s Automobili-D conference Sunday, and he’s revealing a lot about the new Alphabet company’s ...