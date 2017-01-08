Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month

Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in California and Arizona later this month.

Google's Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month

Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in California and Arizona later this month. The minivans are Chrysler Pacifica hybrids. ...

Waymo built a full sensor suite for its self-driving minivans

Last month, Google&#039;s newly-renamed self-driving division Waymo unveiled its newest test model, the Chrysler Pacifica. Today, during the North American Auto Show&#039;s Automobili-D ...

Waymo Slashes Self-Driving Sensor Costs By 90 Percent, Minivan Fleet Pounds Pavement This Month

Late last year, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) spun off its self-driving car division into a new company: Waymo. As the year came to a close, we learned more details about its self-driving ...

Waymo shows autonomous Chrysler in Detroit, touts new in-house sensors - Roadshow

Google's self-driving car dramatically sharpens its focus and lowers costs with new sensor suite.

Google's Waymo CEO unveils self-driving Pacificas

100 FCA minvans will add autonomous testing power to Waymo's pioneering efforts. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Waymo reveals completely homegrown sensor suite for Pacifica autonomous test car

&nbsp;Waymo CEO John Krafcik is delivering the keynote address at the North American Auto Show&#8217;s Automobili-D conference Sunday, and he&#8217;s revealing a lot about the new Alphabet company&#8217;s ...

Google’s new self-driving minivans will be hitting the roads at the end of January 2017

Waymo, the self-driving car startup spun-off from Google late last year, will be deploying its fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans onto public roads for the first time ...

