Uber is finally releasing a data trove that officials say will make driving better for everyone

The Washington Post - 2 hours ago

The data set is incredibly valuable. And Uber is finally releasing it.

Uber gives cities free travel-time data

USA today - 2 hours ago

The ride-hailing company plans to make traffic data available to cities and the public . &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Uber’s new tool gives cities a mind-bogglingly detailed view of traffic patterns

The Verge - 2 hours ago

Today, Uber launched a new tool for mapping travel times, powered by the company’s vast store of ride data. Called Movement, the site allows users to measure travel times between ...

Uber debuts Movement, a new website offering access to its traffic data

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

&nbsp;Uber is opening up in an area where it might make sense competitively for it to stay more closed off: The ride-hailing company&#8217;s new Movement website will offer up access to its ...

