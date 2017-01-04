Fast Radio Bursts Now a Bit Less MysteriousDiscover Magazine - 15 minutes ago
For as long as astronomers have known about Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), they’ve been stumped. About a decade ago, researchers discovered in archived 2001 data an extremely fast — just a few ...Fast radio bursts now a bit less mysterious, Astronomy.com - 15 minutes ago
For the first time, astronomers pinpoint a precise position on the sky for a fast radio burst, revealing that the outburst originated in a galaxy about 2.5 billion light-years away.
Repeating bursts come from a faint, distant dwarf galaxy.
Telescopes around the world helped pinpoint the location of a repeating cosmic flash to a galaxy three billion light-years from Earth. But it's thrown up even more questions about ...
One repeating example of a fast radio burst has finally been pinned down to a tiny and distant dwarf galaxy, narrowing down its precise origin
One of the rare and brief bursts of cosmic radio waves that have puzzled astronomers since they were first detected nearly 10 years ago has finally been tied to a source: an older dwarf galaxy ...Fast radio burst tied to distant dwarf galaxy, and perhaps magnetar, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Incredibly intense, blindingly bright bursts of radio waves known as FRBs are a cosmic mystery, but for the first time, astronomers have traced one of these events back to its home galaxy.Surprise! Monster Burst of Radio Waves Arose in Tiny Galaxy , SPACE.com - 3 hours ago
After a decade of bewilderment, astronomers have pinpointed the source of a mysterious blast of radio waves coming from deep outside the Milky Way: a dwarf galaxy located 3 billion ...
So-called fast radio bursts have puzzled scientists for a decade. Now they've traced one such signal to its source and taken a big step in solving the mystery.
Cornell researchers and a global team of astronomers have uncovered the cosmological source of a sporadically repeating milliseconds-long “fast radio burst.” Once thinking these bursts had ...Cosmic source found for mysterious 'fast radio burst', Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
West Virginia University astronomers are helping to find the celestial bread crumbs that will help lead scientists to answers about a mysterious phenomenon.