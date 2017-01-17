How to 3-D print your own sonic tractor beam

Sonic tractor beam that can pull an object using sound waves is 3-D printable Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Dr Asier Marzo, a research assistant at the University of Bristol, helped develop a tractor beam that can trap and pull an object using sound waves from only one direction.

You can 3D-print your own Trek-style tractor beam, really - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 8 hours ago First researchers created a tractor beam that levitates, pulls and pushes objects, just like in Star Trek. Then they modified the design so you can make one at home.