Oldest Puget Sound orca, 'Granny,' missing and presumed dead

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

The oldest member of the small population of endangered Puget Sound orcas has been missing for months and is now likely dead, bringing the toll of dead or missing whales to seven in 2016, researchers ...

The World’s Oldest Killer Whale Is Believed Dead

TIME - 7 hours ago

She was estimated to be about 100 years old

World's oldest known killer whale Granny dies

BBC News - 11 hours ago

The world's oldest known killer whale, Granny, is missing and presumed dead, researchers report.

Granny, the worldâs oldest killer whale is missing presumed dead

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 4 hours ago

The Oldest Killer Whale Dies at More Than 100 Years Old

Discovery News - 7 hours ago

"Granny," an orca estimated to have been born in 1911, has not been seen in several months and is now presumed dead.

World's oldest killer whale dies at the age of 105

Daily Mail - 8 hours ago

Scientists have been studying the remarkable cetacean since 1971 when they estimated she was 60 years old. Granny was last spotted on 12 October in the Haro Strait and is now presumed dead. ...

Oldest known killer whale ‘Granny’ thought to be dead

RedOrbit - 4 hours ago

Granny, the world&#8217;s oldest known killer whale, has gone missing and is thought to be dead, scientists studying her have reported. Believed to be more than a century old, the whale&#8217;s ...

