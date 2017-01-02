Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

How long did it take to hatch a dinosaur egg? Study says 3-6 months

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

A human typically gives birth after nine months. An ostrich hatchling emerges from its egg after 42 days. But how long did it take for a baby dinosaur to incubate?

How long did it take to hatch a dinosaur egg? FSU research says 3-6 months, Science Blog - 41 minutes ago

Yet Another Reason the Dinosaurs Were Screwed

Gizmodo - 41 minutes ago

Why did the dinosaurs go extinct? We may never be completely sure, although a giant asteroid and a bunch of enormous volcanic eruptions probably had a lot to do with it. But here’s another ...

Florida State University scientists discover dinosaur eggs take six months to hatch

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

Dr Gregory Erickson, professor of biological science at Florida State University, said: 'Some of the greatest riddles about dinosaurs pertain to their embryology – virtually nothing is known.' ...

We Finally Know How Long It Took for Dinosaur Eggs to Hatch

Discovery News - 2 hours ago

Florida State University researchers have uncovered a key piece of the dino puzzle.

Dinosaurs became extinct because they could not hatch quickly enoughÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 2 hours ago

How long did it take to hatch a dinosaur egg? 3-6 months

ScienceDaily - 41 minutes ago

Researchers have set the timeline it took dinosaurs to incubate at three to six months, depending on the dinosaur.

How Long Did It Take to Hatch a Dinosaur Egg? FSU Research Says 3-6 Months

Newswise - 1 hours ago

How long did it take for dinosaur eggs to incubate? Groundbreaking research led by Florida State University establishes a timeline of three to six months.

How long did it take to hatch a dinosaur egg? FSU research says 3-6 months, Eurekalert - 1 hours ago

Research on dinosaur embryos reveals that eggs took 3 to 6 months to hatch

Eurekalert - 1 hours ago

New research on the teeth of fossilized dinosaur embryos indicates that the eggs of non-avian dinosaurs took a long time to hatch --between about three and six months. The study finds that contrary ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer