China in biggest-ever pangolin scale seizure: reports Phys.org - Wed 28 Dec 16 Chinese customs seized over three tonnes of pangolin scales, state media said, in the country's biggest-ever smuggling case involving the animal parts.

Chinese Officials Seize Record-Breaking Pangolin Haul From Poachers Gizmodo - 21 hours ago Image: APIn what appears to be China’s biggest-ever pangolin smuggling case, customs officials seized 3.1 tons of pangolin scales worth more than $2 million on the black market. Read more...

WTF is a pangolin? Fall in love with this sentient artichoke before it goes extinct Popular Science - 21 hours ago Animals Poaching in China is out of control A record-breaking seizure of poached pangolin scales might have you wondering what the heck a pangolin actually is…

China Seizes More Than Three Tons of Pangolin Scales Discovery News - Wed 28 Dec 16 The smuggling case is the country's largest ever in the fight to protect the world's most trafficked mammal.