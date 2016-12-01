China in biggest-ever pangolin scale seizure: reports

China in biggest-ever pangolin scale seizure: reportsPhys.org - Wed 28 Dec 16
Chinese customs seized over three tonnes of pangolin scales, state media said, in the country's biggest-ever smuggling case involving the animal parts.
Chinese Officials Seize Record-Breaking Pangolin Haul From PoachersGizmodo - 21 hours ago
Image: APIn what appears to be China’s biggest-ever pangolin smuggling case, customs officials seized 3.1 tons of pangolin scales worth more than $2 million on the black market. Read more...
WTF is a pangolin? Fall in love with this sentient artichoke before it goes extinctPopular Science - 21 hours ago
Animals Poaching in China is out of control A record-breaking seizure of poached pangolin scales might have you wondering what the heck a pangolin actually is…
China Seizes More Than Three Tons of Pangolin ScalesDiscovery News - Wed 28 Dec 16
The smuggling case is the country's largest ever in the fight to protect the world's most trafficked mammal.
China seizes over 3,000 kg of pangolin scales in biggest-ever smuggling caseMongabay.com - 8 hours ago
This seizure is just the tip of an iceberg, officials say. Nearly 66,000 pangolins have been illegally killed for their scales between January 2008 and March 2016, a new study has found.