Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

China in biggest-ever pangolin scale seizure: reports

Phys.org - Wed 28 Dec 16

Chinese customs seized over three tonnes of pangolin scales, state media said, in the country's biggest-ever smuggling case involving the animal parts.

Chinese Officials Seize Record-Breaking Pangolin Haul From Poachers

Gizmodo - 21 hours ago

Image: APIn what appears to be China’s biggest-ever pangolin smuggling case, customs officials seized 3.1 tons of pangolin scales worth more than $2 million on the black market. Read more...

WTF is a pangolin? Fall in love with this sentient artichoke before it goes extinct

Popular Science - 21 hours ago

Animals Poaching in China is out of control A record-breaking seizure of poached pangolin scales might have you wondering what the heck a pangolin actually is…

China Seizes More Than Three Tons of Pangolin Scales

Discovery News - Wed 28 Dec 16

The smuggling case is the country's largest ever in the fight to protect the world's most trafficked mammal.

China seizes over 3,000 kg of pangolin scales in biggest-ever smuggling case

Mongabay.com - 8 hours ago

This seizure is just the tip of an iceberg, officials say. Nearly 66,000 pangolins have been illegally killed for their scales between January 2008 and March 2016, a new study has found.

Copyright © 2009-2016 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer