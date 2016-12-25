In the First Alien: Covenant Trailer, Everything Possible Has Gone Wrong

In the First Alien: Covenant Trailer, Everything Possible Has Gone WrongGizmodo - 3 hours ago
As a special treat this holiday season, the very first trailer for Alien: Covenant was released at midnight. So sit back and be filled with best feelings of the season: fear.Read more...
Watch the first terrifying trailer for Alien: CovenantThe Verge - 5 hours ago
Ridley Scott’s Prometheus had a lot of potential: it was Ridley Scott’s bold return to the franchise that helped make his career, with an intriguing cast and incredible visuals. ...