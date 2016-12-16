Leap second 2016: Why this New Year's Eve will have an extra second

5. 4. 3. 2. 1. 1... An extra second to see out 2016 Phys.org - Wed 28 Dec 16 As if 2016 has not been long enough, the year's dying minute will last an extra second to make up for time lost to Earth's slowing rotation, timekeepers say.

What will you do with your extra second? Phys.org - Fri 23 Dec 16 This New Year's countdown will be one second longer as the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) introduces the 27th leap second into UTC(NPL), the UK's timescale. The additional second will keep ...

How the heck do you even add a leap second to the year? Popular Science - Thu 29 Dec 16 Science The intricate system working to make your New Year’s Eve a little longer Never has one second required so much effort (except the last time this happened)…

Can't wait for 2016 to end? You'll have to endure it a bit longer: A leap second will be added to this year to make up for a slowdown in Earth's rotation Daily Mail - Thu 29 Dec 16 The leap second will be added for anyone in the UTC±00:00 time zone or to the west of this, such as London and New York. Clocks striking 00:00:00 will be recording a time of 23:59:60. ...

Will this month's leap second break the internet? Google creates its own unit of time to help the world cope Daily Mail - Fri 23 Dec 16 Google has created its own 'long seconds', which it called 'smear time', to help computers around the world handle the addition of a 'leap second' this year.

Leap Second Will Extend Final Minute of 2016 Laboratory Equipment - Thu 29 Dec 16 NewsA “leap second” will be added to the last minute of the year, bumping the final countdown of 2016 to 61 seconds. Similar to leap days, leap seconds are occasionally added to compensate ...

