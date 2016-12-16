Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Trillions of Insects Pass Over the U.K. Each Year

Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago

Look up into the clear blue sky in the spring or fall and you may not see them, but oh boy, are they there. Trillions of them, in fact, riding the high air currents to breeding grounds and ...

Long-ignored, high-flying arthropods could make up largest land migrations

ScienceNews - 5 hours ago

Forget birds. 3.5 trillion insects, spiders and mites a year fly over the southern United Kingdom.

Trillions of high-flying migratory insects cross over UK

BBC News - 5 hours ago

For the first time scientists have been able to track the high-flying insects that migrate across the skies of Southern England every year.

[In Depth] Like birds, insects may travel in sync with the seasons

Science Now - 5 hours ago

An analysis of a decade's worth of data from radars specifically designed to track airborne insects has revealed that trillions cross parts of the southern United Kingdom each year, traveling ...

Mass insect migrations in UK skies

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

As Britain voted for Brexit amid furious debate over migration, trillions of migrants were coming and going, unseen by all but the sharpest eyes.

Mass insect migrations in UK skies, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Swat team: scientists track humongous number of flying bugs

Reuters - 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Counting the number of bugs whizzing high overhead annually may seem all but impossible, but researchers in Britain have completed the most comprehensive tally ever conducted. ...

Researchers use radar to track 3.5 trillion insects migrating over England

Arstechnica - 5 hours ago

Large insects undergo a seasonal north/south migration.

Bugs Abound: If You Think The Skies Are Crowded, You Have No Idea

KQED Science - 5 hours ago

A new study involving blimps, nets and radar beams reveals the staggering number of insects that fly above us each year in their seasonal migrations.

Trillions of bugs are buzzing over our heads, study finds

USA today - 5 hours ago

It's the first study to pinpoint the precise number of insects that travel over a region. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

3.5 trillion insects migrate high across southern England skies each year

L.A. Times - 5 hours ago

It’s one of the biggest mass migrations on Earth, and you probably don’t even know it was happening.  Each year, from May to September, nearly 3.5 trillion insects traverse the skies above ...

