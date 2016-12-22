Tesla to upgrade Autopilot and add more self-driving features to Model S and Model X cars Daily Mail - Fri 23 Dec 16 Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a tweet on Friday confirming that the firm 'might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week'.

Tesla's Autopilot update caps speed limit on undivided roads Techspot - Fri 23 Dec 16 Tesla has been working on enhancing its Autopilot self-driving feature and the latest update is meant to make its cars a little more conservative when it comes to speed limit. According to a ...

Tesla puts brakes on autonomous cars with internal speed limit The Christian Science Monitor - Fri 23 Dec 16 The auto company previously allowed vehicles to speed, but new software will put on the brakes when cars reach the posted speed limit on roads and non-divided highways.

Most Autopilot features could come to Teslas with updated hardware next week TechCrunch - Fri 23 Dec 16 Newer Tesla Model S and Model X owners get a big benefit vs. their predecessors – all the sensors and computing power onboard needed to achieve full self-driving when the software’s ...

Tesla's Autopilot will now stick to the speed limit: Update means cars will no longer drive 5mph faster than the law allows Daily Mail - Fri 23 Dec 16 Tesla vehicles are about to become slightly more conservative when it comes to their speeds, thanks to an update that has been rolled out by the Palo Alto-based automotive company.

Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot Feature To Roll Out By End Of Next Week Ubergizmo - Fri 23 Dec 16 Back in September, Tesla unveiled an enhanced version of its autopilot feature that is meant to introduce more safety features to the car. We later learnt in November that the updated feature ...

Elon Musk says new version of Tesla's Autopilot could be coming next week The Verge - Thu 22 Dec 16 Tesla may be ready to enable more self-driving features in its newest cars before the end of December, Elon Musk tweeted tonight. "Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of ...

Tesla’s Autopilot Mode Will Now Follow The Speed Limit Ubergizmo - Thu 22 Dec 16 Image credit – ElectrekIf there is an argument to be made for self-driving cars, it would be that they will be able to adhere to the speed limits on the roads, whereas humans might try ...

Tesla's Autopilot will now stick to the speed limit Engadget - Thu 22 Dec 16 Autopilot-enabled Teslas are about to become slightly more conservative drivers. The company's latest software update will match the top speed to the posted speed limit when the ...

5mph wiggle room no longer observed by Tesla autopilot on undivided roads Arstechnica - Thu 22 Dec 16 On divided highways, 90 mph is still the upper limit.

Tesla's latest update adds Autosteer speed limits, key profiles and more - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 22 Dec 16 The 8.0.2 update started rolling out over the air to users recently.

Tesla’s new update restricts Autopilot to the speed limit on undivided roads The Verge - Thu 22 Dec 16 Tesla cars are limited to the posted speed limit when Autopilot is engaged on an undivided road, thanks to an update now rolling out. Previously, Autopilot was limited to five miles ...

Tesla update caps Autopilot at posted speed limit on undivided roads TechCrunch - Thu 22 Dec 16 Tesla is pushing out an update that will cap the max speed of Autopilot at the posted speed limit while using Autosteer, which controls the wheel while maintaining the car’s lane ...