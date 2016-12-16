Salamanders hit the treadmill in the name of science

Salamanders hit the treadmill in the name of scienceGizmag - 19 hours ago
We've all heard stories of hopeless romantics chasing would-be partners across great distances, and as it turns out, a similar allure applies in the world of salamanders. A new study, ...
Small-mouthed salamanders will travel close to nine kilometers on average to mate, a new study finds.
Most salamanders are homebodies when it comes to mating. But some of the beasts hit the road, traversing miles of rugged terrain unfit for an amphibian in pursuit of a partner from a far-away ...
Using a tiny treadmill to observe their behaviour, researchers at Ohio State University found that the tireless creatures can walk for more than two hours straight without wearing themselves ...
In an unusual treadmill test, salamanders that have sex to reproduce revealed that they can walk up to nine miles on their stubby little legs.
Animals will go to great lengths to find a mate, but there’s a species of salamander that’s willing to traverse extreme distances over treacherous terrain to find that special amphibian ...