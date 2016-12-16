New Insights Into Antimatter, 20 Years In the Making

New Insights Into Antimatter, 20 Years In the MakingDiscover Magazine - Tue 20 Dec 16
Antimatter is more than a science fiction concept that allows engineers to power the Enterprise. It’s an actual — albeit small — constituent of our universe. While antimatter is rare, ...
Physicists have believed that the universe is made of both matter and antimatter since the 1930s. While we are well aware of what the physical matter is, antimatter has remained an elusive substance.
Matter's mysterious twin, antimatter, has become slightly less mysterious, thanks to new research at the CERN particle physics lab in Switzerland. Scientists working on the ALPHA experiment, ...
Result paves the way to high-precision tests of matter-antimatter asymmetry
Scientists at Cern have found a new way to unlock the secrets of antimatter.
In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the ALPHA collaboration reports the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological ...
Ability to do spectroscopy on antihydrogen may provide new test of fundamental physics.
Antihydrogen, trapped in a vacuum chamber, acts just like normal hydrogen when bathed in light. Cathal O'Connell reports.
An atom of antihydrogen has had its spectrum measured with a powerful laser. Luckily for the standard model, it seems to match its hydrogen counterpart
Antihydrogen atoms behave similarly to normal hydrogen atoms.
Shining lasers onto antimatter could help solve the mystery of why there is so much less antimatter than normal matter in the universe.
For the first time, physicists have shown that atoms of antimatter appear to give off the same kind of light that atoms of regular matter do when illuminated with lasers, a new study finds.
Physicists just fulfilled one of their long-standing goals.
They hope to answer one of the big mysteries of our universe: Why is there so much regular old matter and not much antimatter?
As you might guess, measuring antimatter is rather tricky: it's destroyed the moment it comes into contact with regular matter, so conventional approaches just aren't going ...
Scientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.
The ALPHA Experiment Image: Maximilien Brice/CERNScientists learned something crazy about antimatter this morning: it turns out, as far as we can tell, it looks like an exact mirror image of ...
Science Scientists hit a new milestone for antihydrogen Researchers at CERN's ALPHA experiment have made the first measurements of antihydrogen’s internal structure…
By peering into the spectra of anti-hydrogen, we may come one step closer to understanding matter's shadowy twin — and why it's so hard to find.
Scientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.
Swansea University scientists working at CERN have made a landmark finding, taking them one step closer to answering the question of why matter exists and illuminating ...
Antimatter has been notoriously difficult to produce, capture, and maintain, but scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have reportedly developed a new way to observe ...
Scientists report the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological developments that open up a completely new era in high-precision ...
Released today in the prestigious journal Nature, the collaboration reports on the first spectroscopic measurement of an atom of antimatter using lasers. ALPHA is an international team of researchers, ...