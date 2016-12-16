New Insights Into Antimatter, 20 Years In the Making Discover Magazine - Tue 20 Dec 16 Antimatter is more than a science fiction concept that allows engineers to power the Enterprise. It’s an actual — albeit small — constituent of our universe. While antimatter is rare, ...

New insight into elusive antimatter can help unravel universe's mysteries Phys.org - Tue 20 Dec 16 Physicists have believed that the universe is made of both matter and antimatter since the 1930s. While we are well aware of what the physical matter is, antimatter has remained an elusive substance.

CERN zaps antimatter with lasers to study its spectrum for the first time Gizmag - Tue 20 Dec 16 Matter's mysterious twin, antimatter, has become slightly less mysterious, thanks to new research at the CERN particle physics lab in Switzerland. Scientists working on the ALPHA experiment, ...

Antiatoms yield their first optical spectrum Physics World - Mon 19 Dec 16 Result paves the way to high-precision tests of matter-antimatter asymmetry

Laser helps unlock antimatter secrets BBC News - Mon 19 Dec 16 Scientists at Cern have found a new way to unlock the secrets of antimatter.

ALPHA observes light spectrum of antimatter for first time Phys.org - Mon 19 Dec 16 In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the ALPHA collaboration reports the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological ... ALPHA observes light spectrum of antimatter for first time, SpaceDaily - Tue 20 Dec 16



Ephemeral antimatter atoms pinned down in milestone laser test Nature News - Mon 19 Dec 16 Ability to do spectroscopy on antihydrogen may provide new test of fundamental physics.

Laser excites antimatter atoms for first time Cosmos Magazine - Mon 19 Dec 16 Antihydrogen, trapped in a vacuum chamber, acts just like normal hydrogen when bathed in light. Cathal O'Connell reports.

Antimatter atom trapped and measured with a laser for first time Newscientist - Mon 19 Dec 16 An atom of antihydrogen has had its spectrum measured with a powerful laser. Luckily for the standard model, it seems to match its hydrogen counterpart

Antimatter hydrogen passes symmetry test ScienceNews - Mon 19 Dec 16 Antihydrogen atoms behave similarly to normal hydrogen atoms.

Bizarre Antimatter Looks Surprisingly Like Regular Matter Discovery News - 23 hours ago Shining lasers onto antimatter could help solve the mystery of why there is so much less antimatter than normal matter in the universe.

Bizarre Antimatter Emits Same Light As Regular Matter SPACE.com - Tue 20 Dec 16 For the first time, physicists have shown that atoms of antimatter appear to give off the same kind of light that atoms of regular matter do when illuminated with lasers, a new study finds. Bizarre Antimatter Emits Same Light As Regular Matter, Livescience - Tue 20 Dec 16



Physicists observe the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time ZME Science - Tue 20 Dec 16 Physicists just fulfilled one of their long-standing goals.

Scientists Blast Antimatter Atoms With a Laser for the First Time KQED Science - Mon 19 Dec 16 They hope to answer one of the big mysteries of our universe: Why is there so much regular old matter and not much antimatter?

Physicists learn how to measure antimatter Engadget - Mon 19 Dec 16 As you might guess, measuring antimatter is rather tricky: it's destroyed the moment it comes into contact with regular matter, so conventional approaches just aren't going ...

Scientists get antimatter excited, see first light Daily Mail - Mon 19 Dec 16 Scientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.

Antimatter Looks Surprisingly Like Regular Matter Gizmodo - Mon 19 Dec 16 The ALPHA Experiment Image: Maximilien Brice/CERNScientists learned something crazy about antimatter this morning: it turns out, as far as we can tell, it looks like an exact mirror image of ...

Antimatter just got a little bit less mysterious Popular Science - Mon 19 Dec 16 Science Scientists hit a new milestone for antihydrogen Researchers at CERN's ALPHA experiment have made the first measurements of antihydrogen’s internal structure…

CERN scientists get the first glance of the innards of anti-matter Astronomy.com - Tue 20 Dec 16 By peering into the spectra of anti-hydrogen, we may come one step closer to understanding matter's shadowy twin — and why it's so hard to find.

Scientists Get Antimatter Excited, See First Light Laboratory Equipment - Tue 20 Dec 16 NewsScientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.Contributed Author: Frank Jordans, ... Scientists get antimatter excited, see first light, AP - Mon 19 Dec 16



New CERN experiment could solve the mysteries of antimatter RedOrbit - Tue 20 Dec 16 Antimatter has been notoriously difficult to produce, capture, and maintain, but scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have reportedly developed a new way to observe ...

ALPHA experiment observes the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time ScienceDaily - Mon 19 Dec 16 Scientists report the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological developments that open up a completely new era in high-precision ... ALPHA experiment observes the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time, AlphaGalileo - Mon 19 Dec 16

