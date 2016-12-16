Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
New Insights Into Antimatter, 20 Years In the Making

Discover Magazine - Tue 20 Dec 16

Antimatter is more than a science fiction concept that allows engineers to power the Enterprise. It’s an actual — albeit small — constituent of our universe. While antimatter is rare, ...

New insight into elusive antimatter can help unravel universe's mysteries

Phys.org - Tue 20 Dec 16

Physicists have believed that the universe is made of both matter and antimatter since the 1930s. While we are well aware of what the physical matter is, antimatter has remained an elusive substance.

CERN zaps antimatter with lasers to study its spectrum for the first time

Gizmag - Tue 20 Dec 16

Matter's mysterious twin, antimatter, has become slightly less mysterious, thanks to new research at the CERN particle physics lab in Switzerland. Scientists working on the ALPHA experiment, ...

Antiatoms yield their first optical spectrum

Physics World - Mon 19 Dec 16

Result paves the way to high-precision tests of matter-antimatter asymmetry

Laser helps unlock antimatter secrets

BBC News - Mon 19 Dec 16

Scientists at Cern have found a new way to unlock the secrets of antimatter.

ALPHA observes light spectrum of antimatter for first time

Phys.org - Mon 19 Dec 16

In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the ALPHA collaboration reports the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological ...

ALPHA observes light spectrum of antimatter for first time, SpaceDaily - Tue 20 Dec 16

Ephemeral antimatter atoms pinned down in milestone laser test

Nature News - Mon 19 Dec 16

Ability to do spectroscopy on antihydrogen may provide new test of fundamental physics.

Laser excites antimatter atoms for first time

Cosmos Magazine - Mon 19 Dec 16

Antihydrogen, trapped in a vacuum chamber, acts just like normal hydrogen when bathed in light. Cathal O'Connell reports.

Antimatter atom trapped and measured with a laser for first time

Newscientist - Mon 19 Dec 16

An atom of antihydrogen has had its spectrum measured with a powerful laser. Luckily for the standard model, it seems to match its hydrogen counterpart

Antimatter hydrogen passes symmetry test

ScienceNews - Mon 19 Dec 16

Antihydrogen atoms behave similarly to normal hydrogen atoms.

Bizarre Antimatter Looks Surprisingly Like Regular Matter

Discovery News - 23 hours ago

Shining lasers onto antimatter could help solve the mystery of why there is so much less antimatter than normal matter in the universe.

Bizarre Antimatter Emits Same Light As Regular Matter

SPACE.com - Tue 20 Dec 16

For the first time, physicists have shown that atoms of antimatter appear to give off the same kind of light that atoms of regular matter do when illuminated with lasers, a new study finds.

Bizarre Antimatter Emits Same Light As Regular Matter, Livescience - Tue 20 Dec 16

Physicists observe the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time

ZME Science - Tue 20 Dec 16

Physicists just fulfilled one of their long-standing goals.

Scientists Blast Antimatter Atoms With a Laser for the First Time

KQED Science - Mon 19 Dec 16

They hope to answer one of the big mysteries of our universe: Why is there so much regular old matter and not much antimatter?

Physicists learn how to measure antimatter

Engadget - Mon 19 Dec 16

As you might guess, measuring antimatter is rather tricky: it&#039;s destroyed the moment it comes into contact with regular matter, so conventional approaches just aren&#039;t going ...

Scientists get antimatter excited, see first light

Daily Mail - Mon 19 Dec 16

Scientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.

Antimatter Looks Surprisingly Like Regular Matter

Gizmodo - Mon 19 Dec 16

The ALPHA Experiment Image: Maximilien Brice/CERNScientists learned something crazy about antimatter this morning: it turns out, as far as we can tell, it looks like an exact mirror image of ...

Antimatter just got a little bit less mysterious

Popular Science - Mon 19 Dec 16

Science Scientists hit a new milestone for antihydrogen Researchers at CERN's ALPHA experiment have made the first measurements of antihydrogen’s internal structure…

CERN scientists get the first glance of the innards of anti-matter

Astronomy.com - Tue 20 Dec 16

By peering into the spectra of anti-hydrogen, we may come one step closer to understanding matter's shadowy twin &mdash; and why it's so hard to find.

Scientists Get Antimatter Excited, See First Light

Laboratory Equipment - Tue 20 Dec 16

NewsScientists have used a laser to tickle atoms of antimatter and make them shine, a key step toward answering one of the great riddles of the universe.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Frank Jordans, ...

Scientists get antimatter excited, see first light, AP - Mon 19 Dec 16

New antimatter breakthrough to help illuminate mysteries of the Big Bang

SpaceDaily - 6 hours ago

Swansea UK (SPX) Dec 22, 2016 Swansea University scientists working at CERN have made a landmark finding, taking them one step closer to answering the question of why matter exists and illuminating ...

New Antimatter Breakthrough to Help Illuminate Mysteries of the Big Bang, Newswise - Tue 20 Dec 16
New antimatter breakthrough to help illuminate mysteries of the Big Bang, Science Blog - Tue 20 Dec 16
New antimatter breakthrough to help illuminate mysteries of the Big Bang, Eurekalert - Tue 20 Dec 16

New CERN experiment could solve the mysteries of antimatter

RedOrbit - Tue 20 Dec 16

Antimatter has been notoriously difficult to produce, capture, and maintain, but scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have reportedly developed a new way to observe ...

ALPHA experiment observes the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time

ScienceDaily - Mon 19 Dec 16

Scientists report the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological developments that open up a completely new era in high-precision ...

ALPHA experiment observes the light spectrum of antimatter for the first time, AlphaGalileo - Mon 19 Dec 16

ALPHA Shines Light on Antimatter Question

Newswise - Mon 19 Dec 16

Released today in the prestigious journal Nature, the collaboration reports on the first spectroscopic measurement of an atom of antimatter using lasers. ALPHA is an international team of researchers, ...

