See the New Species Discovered in This Ecologically Threatened Part of the World

TIME - Mon 19 Dec 16

Researchers discovered 163 new species

Rainbow snake, tiny frog among new Mekong species

Phys.org - Mon 19 Dec 16

A rainbow-headed snake, a tiny frog and a lizard with dragon-like horns are among more than 150 new species confirmed by scientists last year in the ecologically diverse but threatened Mekong ...

Researchers Just Stumbled on Over a Hundred New Species

Geek.com - 20 hours ago

Just when you thought there weren&#8217;t any more different species of reptiles, mammals and other animals in the world, one rises to show you you&#8217;re wrong. Or a hundred or so, give or ...

Here's a newt that kind of looks like a Klingon

Popular Science - Tue 20 Dec 16

Animals See also: a David Bowie-esque snake The species are from the diverse Mekong river, where 163 new species were found in 2015…

163 new species, including 'Klingon Newt', discovered

FOXNews - Tue 20 Dec 16

Tylototriton anguliceps is his name, but Klingon Newt is much easier to pronounce. Someone decided he looks like a Klingon from “Star Trek”, so that’s what the World Wildlife Fund is calling ...

In Photos: Bizarre New Species Discoveries Include 'Klingon Newt'

Livescience - Tue 20 Dec 16

The Greater Mekong region in Southeast Asia holds an incredible range of biodiversity, and new species found in 2015 include a "Ziggy Stardust" snake and a newt that resembles a Star Trek Klingon.

'Klingon Newt' and 'Ziggy Stardust' Snake: New Species Found in Asia

Livescience - Tue 20 Dec 16

A "Klingon newt" and a "Ziggy Stardust" snake are two of 163 new species recently discovered in Southeast Asia.

Rainbow Snake, Klingon Newt Among 163 Newfound Species

National Geographic - Mon 19 Dec 16

All were found in 2015 in the biodiverse Greater Mekong Region of Southeast Asia.

Treasure Trove of Newly Discovered Species Includes a Newt That Looks Like a Klingon

Gizmodo - Mon 19 Dec 16

Biologists working in the Greater Mekong area have identified a staggering 163 new species, including a horned lizard, a rainbow-headed snake dubbed “Ziggy Stardust,” and a newt that looks ...

Animal among 163 previously unknown creatures and plants discovered in southeast Asia

Daily Mail - Mon 19 Dec 16

One hundred and sixty-three bizarre and previously unknown creatures and plants have been discovered in the forests of south-east Asia in the last year alone.

Scientists discover 163 new species in Greater Mekong region in South-East Asia

Telegraph.co.uk Science - Mon 19 Dec 16

From Ziggy Stardust Snake to the Klingon Newt: Mekong River Yields 163 New Species

Laboratory Equipment - Tue 20 Dec 16

NewsFrom David Bowie’s alien troubadour to a warlike Star Trek alien race, otherworldly inspirations have informed some of the naming of Earth’s species unveiled this month by the World ...

Meet the Klingon newt and the Ziggy Stardust snake - CNET

CNET Crave - Tue 20 Dec 16

Let's end the year on a playful note, with two stunning new species discovered in one of the most diverse areas on the planet.

Rainbow-headed snake, rare wild banana among 163 new species discovered in Greater Mekong region: WWF

Mongabay.com - Mon 19 Dec 16

In 2015, scientists discovered 163 new species &#8212; nine amphibians, three mammals, 11 fish, 14 reptiles and 126 plants &#8212; in the Greater Mekong region, according to a report compiled ...

