See the New Species Discovered in This Ecologically Threatened Part of the World TIME - Mon 19 Dec 16 Researchers discovered 163 new species

Rainbow snake, tiny frog among new Mekong species Phys.org - Mon 19 Dec 16 A rainbow-headed snake, a tiny frog and a lizard with dragon-like horns are among more than 150 new species confirmed by scientists last year in the ecologically diverse but threatened Mekong ...

Rainbow Snake, Klingon Newt Among 163 Newfound Species National Geographic - Mon 19 Dec 16 All were found in 2015 in the biodiverse Greater Mekong Region of Southeast Asia.

Treasure Trove of Newly Discovered Species Includes a Newt That Looks Like a Klingon Gizmodo - Mon 19 Dec 16 Biologists working in the Greater Mekong area have identified a staggering 163 new species, including a horned lizard, a rainbow-headed snake dubbed “Ziggy Stardust,” and a newt that looks ...

