Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star'

Phys.org - Thu 15 Dec 16

An international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Chicago, has made the rare discovery of a planetary system with a host star similar to Earth's sun. Especially ...

Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', SpaceDaily - Tue 20 Dec 16
Astronomers Discover Dark Past of Planet-Eating 'Death Star', Newswise - Thu 15 Dec 16
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', ScienceDaily - Thu 15 Dec 16
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', Eurekalert - Thu 15 Dec 16

Planet Remains Found Scattered Over 'Death Star'

SPACE.com - Tue 20 Dec 16

A star with a strange composition has been spotted and astronomers think that it has just eaten an exoplanetary lunch.

Planet Remains Found Scattered Over 'Death Star', Discovery News - Mon 19 Dec 16

Planet-eating star shows the Solar System's future

Engadget - Sun 18 Dec 16

Some 300 light-years away, there&#039;s a star that&#039;s very similar to our own, and it shows that our sun could devour its planets that get a wee bit too close. A team of astronomers, ...

The sun's evil twin discovered: Researchers find real life Death Star 300m light years away that EATS its own planets

Daily Mail - Fri 16 Dec 16

Chicago researchers say star's unusual composition baffled them - until they realised it had eaten some of its planets.

Study: Sun-like star ate some of its planets

UPI - Thu 15 Dec 16

Brooks HaysCHICAGO, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered evidence that a distant sun-like star has consumed a few of its planets.

Planet-eating star shows us the future of our solar system

RedOrbit - 16 hours ago

An international team of astronomers announced a particularly timely discovery: A star that ate one of its planets. According to details published in the journal Astronomy &#38; Astrophysics, ...

Demystifying Science

The Hindu - Sat 17 Dec 16

What is a Death Star?The Death Star may be better known from the Star Wars franchise as a planet-sized weapon capable of vapourising a planet but researchers this week report having a found ...

