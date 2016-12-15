Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star'Phys.org - Thu 15 Dec 16
An international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Chicago, has made the rare discovery of a planetary system with a host star similar to Earth's sun. Especially ...Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', SpaceDaily - Tue 20 Dec 16
Astronomers Discover Dark Past of Planet-Eating 'Death Star', Newswise - Thu 15 Dec 16
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', ScienceDaily - Thu 15 Dec 16
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star', Eurekalert - Thu 15 Dec 16
Planet Remains Found Scattered Over 'Death Star'SPACE.com - Tue 20 Dec 16
A star with a strange composition has been spotted and astronomers think that it has just eaten an exoplanetary lunch.Planet Remains Found Scattered Over 'Death Star', Discovery News - Mon 19 Dec 16
Planet-eating star shows the Solar System's futureEngadget - Sun 18 Dec 16
Some 300 light-years away, there's a star that's very similar to our own, and it shows that our sun could devour its planets that get a wee bit too close. A team of astronomers, ...
The sun's evil twin discovered: Researchers find real life Death Star 300m light years away that EATS its own planetsDaily Mail - Fri 16 Dec 16
Chicago researchers say star's unusual composition baffled them - until they realised it had eaten some of its planets.
Study: Sun-like star ate some of its planetsUPI - Thu 15 Dec 16
Brooks HaysCHICAGO, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered evidence that a distant sun-like star has consumed a few of its planets.
Planet-eating star shows us the future of our solar systemRedOrbit - 16 hours ago
An international team of astronomers announced a particularly timely discovery: A star that ate one of its planets. According to details published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, ...
Demystifying ScienceThe Hindu - Sat 17 Dec 16
What is a Death Star?The Death Star may be better known from the Star Wars franchise as a planet-sized weapon capable of vapourising a planet but researchers this week report having a found ...