Drone Video Captures Killer Whales Snacking on Shark Discover Magazine - Fri 16 Dec 16 To killer whales, sharks aren't all that fearsome. They're more of a snack. A drone pilot recently captured this video of four killer whales — two adults and two juveniles — chowing down ...

Orcas seen killing and eating beaked whale and sevengill shark Phys.org - Fri 16 Dec 16 (Phys.org)—Two unrelated and rare instances of orcas killing and eating other ocean creatures has been witnessed and documented—one off the coast of California, the other off the coast of ...

Orcas seen hunting and killing rare whales for the first time Newscientist - Thu 15 Dec 16 Never before seen pictures show big groups of killer whales hunting rare, lone, beaked whales in bloody battles lasting for over an hour

Watch killer whales eat a shark alive The Verge - Thu 15 Dec 16 Drone pilot Slater Moore captured a rare sight on camera: two adult female killer whales and two calves tearing into a still-wriggling shark in California’s Monterey Bay. It’s ...

Unprecedented Images Show Orcas Hunting and Killing Rare Beaked Whales Gizmodo - Thu 15 Dec 16 Marine biologists working off the coast of Australia have observed orca whales hunting and killing rare beaked whales—a behavior never before seen in the predatory species. Read more...

Killer Whales Seen Attacking, Sharing Shark Meal in Rare Video Discovery News - Thu 15 Dec 16 Drone footage in Monterey Bay, Calif. catches what may have been a teachable moment for young orca calves.

Watch killer whales chow down on a shark - CNET CNET Crave - Fri 16 Dec 16 A pod of orcas gets their shark snack on in a fascinating video captured by a drone flying over the water.